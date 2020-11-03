EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter has a shock encounter!

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter meets up with Frankie’s mum Katy Lewis and is hit by a stunning revelation. Meanwhile, Lola Pearce makes a confession to Honey Mitchell.

Mick Carter has an encounter with the past in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter has been struggling with the news that he is Frankie Lewis’ father ever since she dropped the bombshell on him. With his anxiety at a peak, he is dealt another trauma when he comes face-to-face with Frankie’s mum Katy Lewis.

Mick demands some answers from the former care home worker. When he asks her why she never told him that he had got her pregnant he is stunned by her response. What has Katy got to say?

Meanwhile, Mick’s aunt Tina Carter has spotted the pair in conversation. As she used to be at the care home, too, she approaches Katy and Mick to reminisce about their time together. The trio are interrupted when Katy gets a message from Frankie. Her daughter wants to meet up with her and asks for Mick to be there too…

Also, Lola Pearce continues to feel troubled about how things are going with her boyfriend Jay Mitchell. She has a heart-to-heart with Honey Mitchell about everything that has been going on. Can Honey give her some wise advice?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.