EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter loses it in the Queen Vic!

Mick Carter has a set to with Tina Carter and Shirley Carter in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is still in an agitated mood, concerning his aunt Tina Carter. Thinking Mick is missing being at work, she begs Ian Beale to let him do a shift behind the bar at the Queen Vic.

When Mick’s mum Shirley Carter comes into the pub with Tina, Mick’s mood darkens. Tina does her best to cheer everyone up but things take an even worse turn when Katy Lewis gets mentioned. Increasingly stressed by the whole conversation, Mick ends up accidentally smashing a bottle of vodka. A furious Ian goes off the deep end and Mick realises that Tina got him the job…

Denise Fox and Jack Branning take Denise’s son Raymond Dawkins to his old family church. When Denise realises how much of a lift it has given him, she is delighted. After the service, Denise talks to the pastor, and asks for some help filling in some of the blanks about his childhood. Will the pastor be able to set her mind at rest over how to look after her son?

There will be no episode of EastEnders on Friday this week for Children in Need. EastEnders will return on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.