EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter makes a shock call

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter reaches breaking point over his childhood memories and makes a call asking a surprising someone for help to get his head together.

Mick Carter is in a desperate place in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is slowly disintegrating after the recent claims and counterclaims by Frankie Lewis and her mum Katy Lewis. Although Frankie at first thought that he was her dad after finding love letters he wrote to her care home worker mum Katy, when it all came out, Katy insisted that it was ridiculous.

She convinced Mick that his memory of having a ‘relationship’ with her when he was just 12 was something he’d made up in his head. Feeling confused and alone, he is unable to open up to his wife Linda Carter.

After reaching breaking point, Mick decides to call Katy and talk things through with her. He admits that seeing her has taken him back to his childhood and the difficulties he faced in the care home. Opening up to Katy, he reveals that he’s feeling completely lost and desperate. But will talking to Katy leave him in an ever darker place or will he be able to put the past behind him?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.