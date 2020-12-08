EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter pushes Linda into Max’s arms?

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter pushes a rejected Linda Carter to seek solace elsewhere, Kim Fox is on the hunt for her Bad Santa, and Kheerat Panesar makes a discovery

Mick Carter rejects a hurt Linda Carter in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter gets another visit from Katy Lewis. When Linda Carter finds them together she tells her that she’s happy to finally meet the ‘famous Katy’. Jumping on Linda’s appraisal of her, Katy encourages Mick to sing her praises and charm Linda in the process.

Mick hides his continuing distress well, and Linda feels encouraged enough to get dressed to impress in the hopes of getting close to him. When she moves in for a kiss, however, Mick freaks and backs off. Shocked and hurt when Mick pushes her away from him, she turns her attention elsewhere… Is Max Branning due a visit?

Kim Fox is at a loose end and decides she’s going to ‘help’ Honey Mitchell with the community Christmas meal – whether she likes it or not! Kim’s sister Denise Fox is fed up with an unemployed Kim hanging around, so Kim vows to prove to her that she can keep busy.

Top of her list for the community meal is finding a ‘Bad Santa’ to spice things up. She considers Stuart Highway, Billy Mitchell and Mitch Baker, but isn’t impressed. When Isaac Baptiste turns up however, Kim is charmed! After encouraging Isaac to audition for the part, will she declare him the winner?

Kheerat Panesar makes a big discovery after watching some CCTV footage. And what he finds stops him in his tracks… Has he got something on one of the residents in the Square?

