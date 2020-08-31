EastEnders Spoilers: Mick Carter puts his future in jeopardy

Mick Carter makes a decision about his future, Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway struggle and Vinny Panesar makes a big mistake

Mick Carter is on the hunt for work in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter confesses to wife Linda Carter that he let Frankie Lewis take the job at The Albert instead of him. Understanding about Mick’s kindness, Linda points out that the money from the sale of the Queen VIc is not going to last for ever.

Meanwhile, in The Albert, Mick’s aunt, bar manager Tina Carter is in a bad mood that she’s been forced to employ Frankie over Mick. Tina gives Frankie a hard time but Frankie ends up impressing her.

Ben Mitchell is concerned that he has caused big trouble for boyfriend Callum Highway after the trouble over the warehouse job.

He begs Callum to believe that he never wanted to put him in such a difficult position at work but will Callum forgive him?

Vinny Panesar panics after being chased by Martin Fowler following the burglary at the club. He calls brother Jags Panesar for help and is dismayed when his meddling mum Suki Panesar arrives on the scene as well.

Suki tells Vinny to keep out of the way. What has she got planned to save her son from arrest?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.