EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter realises the truth about his abused past?

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter makes Katy Lewis nervous when he is reminded of their past, Linda Carter is caught kissing Max Branning and Ian Beale makes more enemies!

Mick Carter returns to the care home where he grew up in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter meets up with former care home worker Katy Lewis in a bid to put to rest the ghosts from his past. After Katy manipulated him into believing he imagined that something sexual happened between them all those years ago, Mick has been left confused and anxious. With Katy pretty much convincing him that the abuse didn’t happen, Mick has turned to her for help, wanting to visit the care home where he grew up.

When they arrive, they discover it boarded up but Mick is determined to look around. After managing to get inside the closed up home, Mick is flooded by memories of his time there. When Katy suggests that his current trauma is to do with being abandoned by mum Shirley Carter, Mick almost buys her theory. But he has a nagging doubt that there is something more… How long can Katy keep Mick from discovering the truth?

Meanwhile, back in the Square Mick’s wife Linda Carter surreptitiously heads to the Minute Mart to buy a bottle of rum. When Max Branning catches her she insists she’s getting the rum for Mick. In fact, Linda is setting up a romantic anniversary party for her hubby at home, recreating a date they had when they were 12.

But when Mick walks in his head is in a whirl and he is upset instead of being delighted. Devastated by Mick’s reaction, Linda heads to the playground to take some time out. It’s not long before Max turns up yet again like a bad penny, stopping her from falling off the wagon and taking a drink. Convincing Linda to go to the restaurant with him, he encourages her to open up about her marriage woes. This being Max, of course, his ‘shoulder to cry on’ soon ends up turning into a kiss. As the pair lock lips, however, they are spotted from afar… By Max’s archenemy Ian Beale!

Ian Beale seems to be lurking around every corner at the moment listening in to conversations. In the Queen Vic, he overhears Rainie and Stuart Highway whispering to Tiffany Butcher-Baker about their surrogate proposal. Spitefully, he lets slip in front of a horrified Whitney Dean what her little sister Tiff is considering. Will she insist that Tiffany give up on their agreement to carry Rainie and Stuart’s baby for them?

Also, Bobby Beale asks dad Ian for help with picking the winner of the Lucy Beale award and is disappointed when Ian brushes him off, saying he’s too busy. Meanwhile, Ian is faced with a threat from Max Branning, who says he’ll kick Sharon Watts out of the pub if Ian doesn’t get him his money soon. Ian has also made a dangerous enemy of Suki Panesar, who is plotting against him!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.