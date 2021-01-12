Trending:

EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter’s fears for Tina escalate

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

EastEnders spoilers - Mick Carter becomes increasingly worried about Tina and Max Branning urges sick Ian to go for medical tests....

It’s Mick Carter’s birthday in tonight’s EastEnders on at 8.05pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but he can’t help worrying about what’s happened to his sister, Tina.

Tina has never ever forgotten about his birthday before but when there’s still no word from her Mick’s fears escalate.

Gray murders Tina EastEnders

Unbeknownst to Mick, Tina was recently murdered by Gray Atkins

Linda suggests that they go out to celebrate but Mick’s too preoccupied. Later, when Mick takes a phone call from Zsa Zsa, Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) comes over and tells Linda he’ll organise Mick’s birthday celebrations much to Linda’s dismay.

Meanwhile Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) realises Rainie has been earning extra cash on the side doing house clearances for their customers. As Jay tells Rainie she has to stop, he gets an idea.

Jay later tells his dad Billy (Perry Fenwick) they should do the clearances together and split the money but Billy, still bruised by what happened with Honey (Emma Barton) and Jay, doesn’t seem impressed.

Week 3 EastEnders 6205 Billy Mitchell and Honey

Billy Mitchell can’t forget what happened between Jay and Honey

However, spurred on by his son, Billy finally agrees but as he does, he asks Jay about Honey again.

Week 3 Eastenders Monday 6205 Billy Mitchell and Jay

Jay Mitchell with his father Billy

Jay reiterates that it was a mistake but as Billy leaves reassured, Jay catches sight of Honey who has overheard everything!

Week 3 Eastenders Monday 6205 Jay Mitchell and Honey

Honey has overheard the conversation

Week 3 EastEnders 6205 Billy Mitchell and Honey

Elsewhere, Frankie Ellis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) is dropped home by the police again and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) reminds her she needs to stay out of trouble if she wants to work in Australia.

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Frankie Lewis

Frankie’s been in trouble with the police again

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Callum Highway

Callum warns Frankie to stay out of trouble

They are interrupted by Stuart who arrives inviting the two of them to Mick’s birthday party at The Vic. Frankie later pushes Stuart for information on Mick but when she realises Mick has no idea she’s been invited, she’s deflated.

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Frankie and Stuart

Frankie Lewis pushes Stuart for more information on Mick

She later sees Mick in the Square and pushes him for answers about her mum but Mick, still distracted about Tina’s vanishing act, snaps, leading Frankie to rethink her future.

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Mick Carter and Frankie Lewis

Frankie wants to talk to Mick

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Mick Carter and Frankie Lewis

Frankie is upset when Mick snaps at her and she soon comes to a decision about her future

Meanwhile Max Branning (Jake Wood) continues to questions if Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) has been for any ‘tests’.

Week 3 EastEnders 6205 Max Branning and Ian Beale

Max asks Ian if he’s been for any medical tests yet

Week 3 EastEnders 6205 Max Branning and Ian Beale

Ian can’t take much more, and tells Max to drop it insisting that Sharon would never hurt him. However after Max continues to push Ian, he eventually caves in. Will Ian go to the doctors and if so what is he about to discover?

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Kathy and Ian

Kathy arrives to talk to Ian and is extremely worried about his health

After talking to her son, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) arrives at The Vic with food for Ian and tells Sharon (Letitia Dean) he really needs to see a doctor.

Week 3 EastEnders Monday 6205 Kathy and Ian

As Sharon pushes back, Kathy snaps telling Sharon she knows her son is extremely unwell which piques Sharon’s conscience. Sharon soon comes to a decision and makes a call to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) telling him she can’t go through with their plan after all.

EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC1 

