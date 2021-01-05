EastEnders spoilers: Mick makes a shocking discovery about Tina

EastEnders spoilers - The Carters continue their desperate search for Tina, Jean makes plans for her future, and Sharon offers Martin some words of wisdom.

Mick is stunned when Shirley makes a surprise discovery during their search for missing Tina in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray is horrified when Shirley continues her search for Tina after her vanishing act over Christmas.

But while Gray is panicking that the truth about what really happened to Tina will be exposed, Mick is stunned when Shirley shows him the text she got.

While the family agonise over what the message means, little do they know Gray has killed Tina and is sending texts from her phone.

Linda is also determined to help prove Tina is innocent and comes up with a plan.

She decides to ask Max for his help… but after everything that has happened, will he listen?

Elsewhere, Martin sees Sharon with Albie and he confesses that he is questioning his marriage to Ruby.

Sharon offers some words of advice making Martin reassess things with Ruby, and soon he is heading home, determined to put things right.

Also, Jean puts her plan for the future into action, determined that she is making the right choices.

However, when Jean offers Sheree some words of wisdom she ends up spooking her friend.

Meanwhile, it’s the morning after the night before for Ash and Iqra, and they’re both feeling hungover after the party.

But while Iqra wants to visit Habiba and see Jags, Ash covers how she really feels and says she has got to go to work.

EastEnders continues Friday 15th January at 8.40pm on BBC One.