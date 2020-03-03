EastEnders spoilers: Mitch Baker discovers the TRUTH about Gray Atkins!

Mitch Baker exposes a secret, Gray Atkins takes his anger out on his wife and Stuart Highway comes up with a romantic plan.

Mitch Baker knows exactly what Gray Atkins has been up to in a second Thursday episode of EastEnders (8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitch Baker is determined to find out what his son-in-law is playing at after Jack Branning revealed that he saw him secretly going into a hotel. Vowing to find out if Gray is cheating on his daughter Chantelle Atkins, Mitch plots to follow Gray. When Chantelle catches her dad acting suspiciously she insists that he back off and leave the family alone.

But Mitch can’t let it go and he calls Gray’s office. When he finds out that Gray has been suspended, it all fits into place. He finds Gray and reveals that he knows about Gray’s job. Already feeling humiliated, Gray is further riled when Mitch offers to give him some cash while things are tight.

Back at the Atkins’ house, Gray lays into Chantelle for embarrassing him by telling her family he lost his job. A frightened Chantelle denies breaking her promise to keep his secret but Gray won’t listen.

Meanwhile, Mitch tells the family about Gray’s troubles and they plan a surprise to cheer him up. He’s shocked when he’s greeted by the family in the pub, as Mitch apologises for doubting him. Gray realises that his secret getting out was nothing to do with Chantelle.

Rainie Branning is still feeling down after her encounter with her former client at the beginning of the week. Her boyfriend Stuart Highway is feeling at a loss over how to cheer her up. Stuart gets some good advice from his brother Callum Highway and when he hears Jay Mitchell and Lola Pearce talking about Jay’s proposal he gets an idea. Stuart is going to ask Rainie to marry him!

Also, Denise Fox encourages boyfriend Jack Branning to help Patrick Trueman and Isaac Baptiste make amends.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.