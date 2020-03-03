EastEnders spoilers: Mitch Baker makes a shock accusation!

Mitch Baker shares a worrying discovery about Gray Atkins, Patrick Trueman is dealt another blow, and Linda Carter has a wobble.

Mitch Baker thinks he’s uncovered the shocking truth about son-in-law Gray Atkins in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitch Baker goes out for drinks with the boys at the Prince Albert. When Jack Branning happens to reveal that he saw Mitch’s son-in-law going into a hotel, Mitch is suspicious. Later, he takes Gray aside and brings up what Jack saw, provoking Gray. When a furious Gray tells wife Chantelle Atkins that her dad is flinging around accusations, she does her best to calm him down.

With things left unresolved, Mitch is sure that Gray is cheating on his daughter. He shares his worries with Chantelle’s mum Karen Taylor. She is quick to insist that there must be an innocent explanation, as Gray would never upset Chantelle. Mitch cant’ let it go and is determined to find out what Gray has been up to.

Denise Fox encourages Patrick Trueman to go to the Prince Albert with Isaac Baptiste and the other lads. When he confesses that he’s sure that Isaac hates him, Denise tries to reassure him. In a bid to cheer Patrick up, a thoughtful Denise buys Patrick a jaunty new hat. In the pub, Isaac has a game of air hockey but when things don’t go well his anger sparks. Patrick does his best to calm down Isaac but he’s left hurt by Isaac’s harsh words.

Mick Carter is proud that wife Linda Carter is really making an effort to deal with her alcoholism and sort her life out. She heads off for another AA meeting, hiding her fears. At the meeting, Stuart Highway realises that Linda is having doubts about being there. Now that he’s an old hand at the support group he does his best to support her and encourage her not to give up.

Also, Chantelle Atkins feels under pressure to get work and after losing out at the salon she takes up Kheerat Panesar’s offer.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 8.30 pm.