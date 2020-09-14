EastEnders spoilers: Mitch Baker makes a shock discovery!

Mitch Baker is suspicious about Kheerat Panesar and Chantelle, Stacey Slater clashes with Ruby Allen, and Denise Fox disappoints Isaac Baptiste.

Mitch Baker wants answers from Kheerat Panesar in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitch Baker meets up with Kheerat Panesar, determined to get to the bottom of his daughter Chantelle Atkins’ involvement with him. When he finds Chantelle’s memory box at the call centre, he demands to know why Kheerat has it.

Confessing that Chantelle asked him to help her out as she was leaving her husband Gray Atkins, Kheerat stumbles as he starts to admit that he was in love with Chantelle. Kheerat is interrupted by his stern mother Suki Panesar, who gives him a warning glance to tell him to say no more… She doesn’t want the family involved.

Stacey Slater has a run in with Ruby Allen after returning to the Square. She then meets up with ex-husband Martin Fowler, who is not happy with her recent actions. Insisting that she’s not going to stay in Walford for long, Martin is further riled. Ruby visits Stacey and tells her to stay in the Square as Martin should be allowed to have regular access to the kids. What will Stacey say?

Denise Fox is alarmed when she realises that her boyfriend Jack Branning’s young daughter Amy Branning has developed a crush on her tutor Isaac Baptiste. Denise confronts Isaac and tells him it’s not appropriate for him to continue to tutor Amy. Isaac is frustrated, as he’s in desperate need of the extra cash.

Also, Sharon Mitchell confesses to Linda Carter that Ian Beale is treating her like glorified bar staff. Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell is questioned by the police.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm