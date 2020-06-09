EastEnders spoilers: Mitch Baker punches Billy Mitchell!

Rivals Mitch Baker and Billy Mitchell come to blows, Phil Mitchell is still battling to get the pub and Ben Mitchell collapses!

Mitch Baker and Billy Mitchell have a fight over Karen Taylor in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy Mitchell arranges to take girflriend Karen Taylor out on a date. The pair head to the Prince Albert but much to Billy’s frustration they’re interrupted by Mitch Baker and Karen’s son Keegan Butcher-Baker.

Keegan and business partner Iqra Ahmed are trying to help Albert bar manager Tina Carter with a bar menu, but there’s a disagreement and a volatile Keegan storms out. Karen is worried about her son and follows after him, leaving Billy and Mitch alone. The pair go head-to-head in a game of air hockey but their rivalry boils over and they end up having a fight in the Square! Karen is horrified as Billy gets the worst of it. Humiliated, Billy gives Karen an ultimatum…

Phil Mitchell tells Mick Carter to stop the delays over signing the paperwork giving him legal ownership of the Queen Victoria. Linda Carter is still furious with Phil Mitchell for how he’s treating Sharon Mitchell and she makes it quite clear she doesn’t want to sell Phil the pub.

Mick is despairing, knowing that he needs to get alcoholic Linda away from the pub for her own good. He turns to Sharon and asks her to talk Linda into letting Phil have the Vic. Sharon knows that Mick is right about her friend and she tells him to leave it with her. Will Phil finally get his hands on the prize?

Ben Mitchell is battling a fever and his worried boyfriend Callum Highway gives him some strong pain medication in the hope it will help. When Ben’s brother Jay Mitchell later turns up to see him he is horrified as Ben collapses. Ben comes round and finally confesses to Jay that after recent events his deafness has now become total. An alarmed Jay insists that Ben go to hospital immediately to have it checked out. Will Ben see sense?

Also, Dotty Cotton has another threat from Ian Beale but will he stand up to her?

EastEnders will take a break until later in the year due to the filming shutdown. It continues with special programming ‘EastEnders: Secrets From The Square’ on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm