EastEnders spoilers: Nancy Carter drops a bombshell on her family

Nancy Carter's been hiding something since she returned to Albert Square, but what?

Nancy Carter has got a secret to spill in Monday’s episode of EastEnders at 8.05pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.

While Mick and Linda have loved having their daughter home from New Zealand, they have become increasingly suspicious about what has brought her back to the Square.

Determined to get some money behind her, Nancy Carter goes to the gym and asks Sharon for a job.

But Sharon isn’t keen on giving her ex-best friend’s daughter a job at her new business and turns her down.

However, smooth-talking Zack isn’t going to miss out on using this to his advantage and tries chatting Nancy up, telling her he will change his sister’s mind about the gym job.

Later Linda overhears Nancy secretly talking on the phone to Tamwar, and she assumes her son-in-law is going to make a surprise return.

However, secrets start to spill at a family picnic that has been organised for Shirley.

When Nancy turns up late for the party she soon drops a huge bombshell. But what does she reveal?

Taylors struggle for cash

Also, as the Taylor family continue to struggle for money, Rainie and Stuart weigh up the pros and cons of Bernie being their baby surrogate.

Will they agree to let Bernie help them?

Kim plays cupid

Kim is still busy playing matchmaker between Mila and Iqra, but is suspicious then she tries to set them both up on a date together only for Mila to claim she is working a double shift at The Albert.

However, Kim later realises Mila lied when she sees her in the Square with a mystery man.

Who is he? And why did Mila lie about meeting him?

Romance for Billy

Elsewhere, Billy gets asked on a date by Janet’s agent, Estelle, which he gladly accepts.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.