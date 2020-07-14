EastEnders spoilers: Peggy Mitchell calls out Pat Butcher in this classic

An iconic EastEnders two-hander sees Peggy Mitchell and Pat Butcher, played by Barbara Windsor and Pam St Clement, fighting over romeo Frank!

Peggy Mitchell and Pat Butcher, two of Albert Square’s most formidable and much-missed ladies feature in the latest classic episode of EastEnders (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Although, there’s nothing lady-like about the pair in this two-hander from 1998, that spawned classic internet meme the Peggy vs Pat double slap!

The episode kicks off with a near miss for Pat Evans (Pam St Clement), who is almost run over by hubby Roy Evans (Tony Caunter). In the nick of time, Pat is pulled out of the way by her ex-hubby Frank Butcher (Mike Reid), as Roy screeches away.

While Frank heads off in pursuit of Roy, a shaken Pat is taken home by Frank’s latest love, Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor). The friends/ enemies are not on the best of terms as Peggy knows Pat’s secret…

Peggy blurts out she knows Pat cheated on Roy after having a one-night-stand with Frank. And now that she’s with Frank she doesn’t trust Pat to keep her hands off him!

With Roy still missing, Pat and Peggy sit down to wait for news, pouring themselves a few drinks. Pat is stunned when she finds a note from Roy saying that he’s left her.

When Pat hears from the police that Roy’s crashed car was found abandoned, with blood at the scene, Pat is horrified. Peggy tries to calm her down, but a few more drinks in and they’re talking about Frank again.

It’s not long before the old friends start slinging insults. As things begin to escalate, Pat cruelly insists that Frank will never love Peggy the way he loved her. Peggy explodes, throwing a glass and Pat retaliates in spectacular fashion!

Suddenly the doorbell rings… Has Roy been found?

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Tuesday night Walford fix with classic reruns replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm