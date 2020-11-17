EastEnders spoilers: Peter Beale makes a devastating discovery

Peter Beale realises that he has been betrayed, Mick Carter catches Linda Carter with Max Branning and Tina Carter gets a mysterious warning.

Peter Beale is left upset over dad Ian Beale’s betrayal in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Peter Beale is shocked when he gets a call from his ex Lauren Branning in New Zealand. She reveals that there’s been a fire in her house and she’s homeless. Needing money to get her and their son Louie somewhere new to live, Lauren asks Peter for help.

She insists that she doesn’t want her estranged dad Max Branning knowing about her troubles. Struggling for cash himself, he turns to dad Ian Beale. But will Ian be able to help him?

Later, Ash Panesar finds Peter looking upset and asks him what’s going on. He shows her an email he found on Ian’s laptop about his will. Ian has included Peter’s brother Bobby Beale, but not Peter…

Max Branning brings his granddaughter Abi Branning over to Linda Carter’s so she and Linda’s son Ollie Carter can have a playdate. When Linda’s hubby Mick Carter returns home with a black eye, they are both shocked.

After Max leaves, Linda demands to know what’s happened to Mick and he claims he was mugged. Determined to get things back on track, Mick takes Linda out to dinner. He covers his surprise when Max then tells him that he’s helping Linda with her new business venture.

Realising he’s been kept out of the loop, Mick is thrown off balance. Also struggling with his recent trauma, when they get back home Mick pretends he’s fallen asleep to avoid Linda’s attentions.

Tina Carter feels awkward when Iqra Ahmed reminds her that she promised to keep quiet about overhearing the conversation between Suki Panesar and Ian Beale. Later, Tina is surprised when she bumps into Suki’s son Kheerat Panesar who gives her a mysterious warning. He tells her to be careful of moving in with Gray Atkins as he is not who she thinks he is…’

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.