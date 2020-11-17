EastEnders spoilers: Peter Beale puts pressure on Bobby

EastEnders spoilers - Peter Beale tries to get money out of Bobby Beale, Kheerat Panesar and Gray Atkins have a public fight and Callum Branning gets closer to Phil’s betrayer

Peter Beale wants some help from Bobby Beale in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Peter Beale is still stewing after discovering that dad Ian Beale has left him out of his will, favouring his younger brother Bobby Beale. He unnecessarily punishes an oblivious Bobby, who can’t work out why his brother is being so nasty to him.

After Ash Panesar gives Peter some advice, he apologises to Bobby for his behaviour and confesses to him what he’s found out. Peter’s grandma Kathy Beale reminds him that Bobby would do anything for him and he realises she’s right.

However, he uses the opportunity to make a plea for Lauren Branning, suggesting that their late sister Lucy Beale would want to use the money for the Lucy Beale Award to help the family. What will Bobby say?

Kheerat Panesar bumps into Gray Atkins in the Square and they end up getting into an argument. Whitney Dean quickly steps in to cool the two men down, as Gray’s kids Mack and Mia are getting scared. The pair later take the children to play and Gray acts the family man. Gray apologises to Whitney for the fight he had earlier, insisting he’s not that kind of person. An unwitting Whitney agrees.

Jack Branning is suspicious about Callum Highway’s investigation into the robbery but DI Thompson is quick to back up Callum’s story. Callum reveals he’s getting close to finding out who made the 999 call. When he discovers where the call was made from, however, his heart sinks. Will he find out who grassed on Phil?

Also, Tina Carter promises Mick Carter she has a plan to make things up to him.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday

