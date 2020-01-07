Phil Mitchell has an encounter with the cops, Sonia Fowler feels backed into a corner, and Linda Carter's annoyed by Mick Carter's suspicions.

Phil Mitchell fears the game may be up over Keanu’s disappearance in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is confident that he’s got everything in hand after daughter Louise Mitchell’s freak out and revelations about Keanu Taylor to her mum Lisa Fowler. When stepson Dennis Rickman continues to side with the Mitchells and ignore his mum Sharon Mitchell, Phil is gratified. But Phil is forced to hide his worry when the police turn up in the Square.

Over at the Taylors’ house, Karen Taylor is being questioned about the disappearance of her son. She tries to play things down but the police turn their attention to the Mitchells. Forced to speak to the coppers, will Phil manage to hide his secret?

Martin Fowler and Sonia Fowler are enjoying their secret affair, keeping their reunion quiet from the family. At the hospital, Sonia is forced to deal with the now very much awake George, the man that Martin left for dead in a hit-and-run before Christmas. With George piling the pressure on Sonia she’s forced to do the unthinkable…

Mick Carter feels bad for involving Shirley Carter and Tina Carter in his marital problems. He apologises to Linda Carter for telling his mum and aunty about the hotel. Linda accepts Mick’s apology but when Daniel Cook offers to buy her a drink while she’s on duty in the Vic, she struggles to turn it down. Linda plans and outing and she’s wound up when a suspicious Mick questions her.

Also, Honey Mitchell gets a wake up call over her eating disorder. Meanwhile, Rainie Branning turns matchmaker for Callum Highway.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.