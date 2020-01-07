EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell goes into DAMAGE control!

Phil Mitchell is determined to keep Louise's confession under wraps, Shirley Carter keeps an eye on Linda Carter, and Honey Mitchell takes a pregnancy test.

Phil Mitchell is a man on a mission to protect his family in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lisa Fowler is stunned after Louise Mitchell’s confession to plotting to have Keanu Taylor murdered. Certain her daughter is suffering from some kind of mental breakdown, she takes her baby granddaughter Peggy Mitchell and heads out to call a doctor.

When Ian Beale and Sharon Mitchell overhear Lisa they are stunned to learn about Louise’s revelation. Not wanting to believe it, Sharon insists that Louise is wrong. An unwitting Lisa finds Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell and tells them what’s going on with Louise.

When the pair are left alone Phil rounds on his son, incredulous that Ben sorted out Martin Fowler to kill Keanu. Determined to keep things from spiralling out of control, Phil confronts Lisa and Louise. Telling a horrified Lisa that Louise is telling the truth he reassures her that Louise will be okay.

Linda Carter is nursing another hangover but attempting to hide it from husband Mick Carter. Feeling under pressure behind the bar as mother-in-law Shirley Carter is keeping an eagle eye on her, she manages to sneak out for a drink. Tina Carter later turns up with a letter that contains some welcome news for the family. Using it as an excuse to celebrate, Linda pops some champagne. Shirley sees how worried Mick looks and she tells Linda that she’ll be watching her…

Billy Mitchell discovers some evidence that proves that his ex Honey Mitchell isn’t eating. Determined to help the mother of his kids, he goes to extreme lengths. But will he just push her further away? Honey is cornered by Ash Panesar, who saw her trying to buy a pregnancy test and encourages her to take it. What will it say?

Also, Ben Mitchell attempts to sabotage Callum Highway’s ‘date’ with another man. Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton helps Leo King on his stall.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm