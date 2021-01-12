EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell comes up with DEADLY new plan

EastEnders spoilers - Phil Mitchell has a killer new plan when Sharon starts to waver over plot to murder Ian Beale, plus Mick Carter comes to a big decision about daughter Frankie....

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is worried in tonight’s EastEnders on at 7.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when it seems Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has decided she can’t go ahead with their killer plan!

In yesterday’s episode Sharon’s conscience got the better of after she spoke to Ian’s worried mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and she later told Phil she couldn’t go through with their scheme to murder Ian by poisoning him.

Meanwhile Ian himself is growing suspicious but when he cautiously questions Sharon, she reaffirms her love for him leaving Ian with no reason to doubt her and feeling reassured.

Later on when spending time with Phil and with her conscience biting her, Sharon once again tells Phil that she can’t go through with it as she doesn’t want to hurt Kathy. However Phil soon reminds her what her son Denny went through.

Having got under Sharon’s skin, Phil tells her that he will get his hands on something stronger that will finish Ian off quicker! Will Sharon have a change of heart and agree to kill off Ian after all?

Elsewhere, a hungover Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) enters the café to see her father Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and despite the tension, she wishes Mick a happy birthday and tells him she’ll soon be leaving Walford.

After witnessing Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Phil discussing their son, Raymond, Mick is given food for thought.

He later quizzes Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) about where Frankie is going and when Ben tells him she has already left for Australia, Mick is thrown.

Will Mick try and stop his daughter leaving for the other side of the world before it’s too late?

Meanwhile Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) barges in full of excitement and breaks the news to her girlfriend Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) that Habiba is pregnant with Jag’s baby.

Ash feels guilty about her brother and the sacrifices he has made, and goes to tell her mother but it turns out Suki (Balvinder Sopal) is already aware of the news and couldn’t care less.

Soon Ash and Suki are warring and, angered by her mother’s vicious behaviour, Ash storms home and tells Iqra the truth: Jags is innocent!

EastEnders continues on Thursday on BBC1 at 7.35pm