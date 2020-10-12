EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell declares war on Ellie Nixon!

EastEnders spoilers - Phil Mitchell faces up to Ellie Nixon, Stacey Slater makes a huge mistake with Ruby Allen and Habiba Ahmed gets devastating news

Phil Mitchell proves he’s not to be messed with in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell has made contact with Ellie Nixon, who agrees to meet him at The Arches. He confronts her about all her lies and demands some answers.

With contact with his son Raymond Dawkins at stake, Phil arranges to meet her later. When Phil’s son Ben Mitchell learns of his conversation with Ellie about Raymond he insists that Phil needs to do things properly and go through the courts.

Phil agrees and says that if Ellie wants a war, she’s got one…

Stacey Slater and Kat Slater are doing the cleaning at the Vic. Still frustrated with her one time friend Ruby Allen, Stacey launches into a vicious tirade about where Ruby got her money from, let alone her ‘daddy issues’.

Her comments are heard by Stacey’s daughter Lily, who has pulled a sickie from school and is hanging out with them. Later, Stacey is at Ruby’s club when a mistaken delivery of champagne arrives. In a moment of softness, Stacey bonds with Ruby as they reminisce about the past. But the moment is shattered when Lily blurts out all the nasty things she heard Stacey saying, leaving Ruby fuming!

Habiba Ahmed is furious that Ash Panesar has opted out of going to court to support her brother Jags Panesar. Ash doesn’t let on that she feels too guilty about what Jags is having to face to look him in the eye in court. Devastated after the day’s events, Habiba turns on her boyfriend’s family for not being there for him. She insists to a shocked Ash that she wants her out of the house.

Also, Bobby Beale has a severe attack of OCD after his gran Kathy Beale hurts her ankle on a date, leaving Peter Beale worried for his brother.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm