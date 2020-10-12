EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell gets Callum Highway on board

EastEnders spoilers - Phil Mitchell ropes in Callum Highway to help his get custody of his son, while Ian Beale makes a peace offering to Sharon Watts.

Phil Mitchell gets Callum Highway to do his dirty work in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is determined to get custody of his son Raymond Dawkins. All he needs to do is prove that Raymond’s adoptive grandma Ellie Nixon is unfit to be his guardian. He works on his plan and ropes in Callum Highway to dig out some more dirt on Ellie.

When DI Thompson catches Callum accessing the information, he is angry. Callum insists it will help their cause to bring down Phil if he gets him onside with some intel on Ellie. Will Thompson buy Callum’s story and will Phil get the information he needs?

Ian Beale finds out that Sharon Watts has had her late son Dennis’s belongings sent back to her now that the investigation into the boat disaster has been closed.

Seeing that she’s still deeply upset after getting her beloved son’s items back, he gives her a birthday card in an attempt to make a peace offering. Sharon softens and she says she’s grateful for everything that they’ve been through together.

Pointing out that having Denny’s stuff returned brought the memories flooding back, she reveals she desperately misses him. Ian and Sharon make up for falling out in recent weeks and it seems the friends are back on track at last.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday.