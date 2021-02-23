EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell has a proposal for Kat!

Phil Mitchell is getting serious with Kat Slater and Lucas Johnson pushes Denise Fox into revealing the truth to Jack Branning

Phil Mitchell moves things onto the next level with Kat Slater in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is still having hookups with Phil Mitchell and they get dressed after another ‘friends-with-benefits’ session. When Phil casually suggests to Kat that next time they should meet up in a hotel, Kat is rattled that things between them seem to be getting more serious.

Later on, Phil is with son Ben Mitchell when he learns that Kat ratted them out to criminal Stas and it’s caused them all sorts of problems. Ben is stunned when Phil confesses that he and Kat have a thing going on! What will he say to his dad?

Meanwhile, Kim Fox is still on the case with her matchmaking schemes and she’s determined to set up Kat. Not realising that Kat is secretly seeing Phil, she questions her on who her perfect man would be.

It’s soon clear that Kat’s idea of who she wants to be with sounds exactly like Phil! Are things with him more serious that Kat wants to admit?

Denise Fox is feeling awkward that she hasn’t been completely honest with Jack Branning about what’s going on with ex Lucas Johnson and her daughter Chelsea Fox.

She wants to open up to him but Chelsea is afraid it could put them all in danger from her drug dealer ex Caleb and his demands over smuggling drugs for him.

When Lucas wonders why Denise has been keeping secrets from Jack, it leaves Denise with food for thought.

She decides that copper Jack would be able to help them get out of the mess they are in. Lucas warns Denise that she shouldn’t rely on the police being able to help.

Unable to keep things quiet any longer, Denise blurts out to Jack the whole sorry story, insisting that he keep it to himself.

He is horrified that the three of them have got mixed up with a dangerous criminal gang and insists that she needs to go to the police.

If Denise doesn’t go to the law, will Jack feel forced to?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.35 pm.