EastEnders spoilers: Will Phil Mitchell KILL Jack Branning?

Phil Mitchell has a terrified Jack Branning trapped, Callum Highway has worries about his relationship and Kush makes a suspicious discovery.

Jack Branning faces a terrifying ordeal at the hands of Phil Mitchell in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After being convinced that Jack Branning is the man who has been sleeping with his wife, Phil Mitchell is determined to take revenge. Not knowing the real truth of the situation – that his daughter’s boyfriend Keanu Taylor is the one who betrayed him – Phil has Jack trapped at the Arches.

Will Jack meet a sticky end at the hands of Phil or will he be able to convince Phil that he’s an innocent man?

Meanwhile, Callum Highway wants desperately to believe that boyfriend Ben Mitchell is sticking to the straight and narrow, not following in his dad Phil Mitchell’s criminal ways. Worried that things might not work out between him and Ben, he shares his concerns with Lola Pearce, the mum of Ben’s young daughter Lexi Pearce. Heaping praise on Callum, Lola insists that he has completely turned Ben’s life around with his love and honesty.

Mo Harris is in big trouble with the Slater family for failing to tell them that they’re about to be evicted. And just before Christmas, as well! While Mo is trying to fend off criticism from Kat Moon, Kush checks in on a nervy Jean Slater. When he overhears something on Jean’s late friend Daniel Cook’s video message, however, he is suspicious. Is there something strange going on?

Also, Honey Mitchell talks to friend Ash Ahmed about Karen Taylor trying to muscle in on her daughter Janet Mitchell’s life and Ash encourages Honey to stand her ground.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at the later time of 8.30 pm