EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell prepares to shut out son Ben!

Phil Mitchell isn’t convinced Ben Mitchell is up to the job, Bobby Beale is left hurt by brother Peter Beale and Keegan Butcher-Baker holds his ground

Phil Mitchell is concerned about Ben Mitchell’s ability to help him out in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is in two minds whether to let son Ben Mitchell help him with the dodgy job now that his ear operation has been cancelled. When Ben’s mum Kathy Beale tells Phil she’s worried about their son, he plays down her concerns.

Later, Phil sees some graffiti on Dennis’ bench in the Square and heads across to remove it. Shady businessman Danny Hardcastle interrupts, telling Phil they need to talk. But what does he want from him?

Peter Beale is trying to keep his emotions in check as it comes up to the anniversary of the death of his twin sister Lucy Beale. The family try to keep Peter’s spirits up but he’s still struggling and he makes a quick exit.

Lucy’s killer, Peter’s brother Bobby Beale, is gutted, wondering if he can ever leave what happened behind him. Later, Peter has a run in with Lola Pearce over their mistaken one-night-stand but she makes him a peace offering.

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is frustrated with her husband Keegan Butcher-Baker’s attitude. He refuses to apologise to her uncle Jack Branning for sharing the video evidence of the police incident online. Jack is confronted by Vinny Panesar about the video, while Keegan gloats to mum Karen Taylor and dad Mitch Baker about the response he’s had to the posting. But has he caused more trouble for himself?

Also, Callum Highway catches a deaf woman, Frankie, shoplifting. Meanwhile, Ruby Allen offers Martin Fowler a job on the door at the club.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8 pm