EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell stands up to villain Danny!

Phil Mitchell sides with his son Ben Mitchell against dodgy Danny Hardcastle In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is reminded of his heartbreak over stepson Dennis Mitchell’s death when a gift he bought for Dennis arrives. When Phil’s son Ben Mitchell sees his downhearted dad he reaches out to him. The pair reminisce about Dennis but the closeness between them is soon broken when Phil gets frustrated that a deaf Ben can’t hear.

Later, Ben finds out that the operation to help his hearing is due to happen tomorrow. Meanwhile, Phil is over in the Queen Vic and pressuring Mick Carter to get the deal for the pub sorted out as soon as possible, as he needs the cash. Shady businessman Danny Hardcastle is sitting in a corner and is intrigued to hear of Phil’s money troubles.

Danny calls Phil over and they talk about a potential job. When Danny makes some digs about Ben’s deafness, Phil struggles to keep a lid on his anger. After offering the job to Phil, Danny insists that he only wants him involved – not Ben. Phil is left to mull over Danny’s offer but Danny’s nasty attitude about Ben is getting to him. At the Arches, Phil sees Danny and tells him he can stick his job. Phil heads home and asks Ben to help him with his own plan.

Kush Kazemi is alarmed when Shirley Carter reveals that coppers have turned up at the Slater house. He finds out that Jean Slater has called the police a number of times about Whitney Dean’s disappearance, even though Whitney escaped her kidnapper days before. Jean feels embarrassed about her mistakes and takes it out on Kush.

When she later sees Whitney in the restaurant she lays into her, accusing her of lying. Shirley is taken aback and asks Kush what’s going on with Jean. He admits that she’s stopped taking her medication. The pair are worried for Jean’s mental health and decide to take matters into their own hands. What will they do?

Stuart Highway has some thinking to do when fiancée Rainie Branning makes it clear that she wants an elaborate wedding. Stuart soon comes up with a typically madcap plan but when Rainie’s soon-to-be ex Max Branning makes a snide dig, Rainie is left deflated. Determined to cheer up Rainie, Stuart points out that Rainie is entitled to half of Max’s assets after they finalise their divorce and it gets Rainie thinking…

Also, Mitch Baker is keen to help son Keegan Butcher-Baker over his arrest and approaches copper Jack Branning. Meanwhile, Jay Mitchell is suspicious when Peter Beale seems to know that he and girlfriend Lola Pearce went through a rough patch.

