EastEnders spoilers: Christmas TERROR as Phil Mitchell takes revenge!

Phil Mitchell unleashes his fury in a Christmas Day horror, Martin Fowler gets ready to run, and Linda Carter goes missing...

Phil Mitchell takes terrifying revenge on Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor in an hour-long Christmas Day episode of EastEnders (9.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s Christmas morning, but the Mitchell household is about to explode now that Phil Mitchell knows wife Sharon Mitchell’s terrible secret.

Both Sharon and her ex-lover – and father of her child – Keanu Taylor are completely unaware that their betrayal is no longer under wraps. With Phil putting his revenge plan into action, he soon unleashes his full fury. Is Keanu in grave danger as he faces Phil’s wrath?

Martin Fowler puts himself first on Christmas morning as he plans to do a runner rather than face the events of earlier in the week. Sonia Fowler catches Martin about to flee and she has a go at him for being selfish enough to ruin their daughter Bex Fowler’s Christmas. Dot Cotton interrupts their discussion, calling the family to come and open their Christmas gifts.

When Dot later gets a text from her bank saying that someone was trying to access her account she is alarmed. Granddaughter Dotty Cotton stirs the pot and claims Martin must be the culprit. When Martin walks in, however, it’s clear he has bigger concerns. But he reassures a worried Bex that he’s going nowhere.

In the Queen Vic, the Carter Christmas has taken a worrying turn as Linda Carter is nowhere to be found. After hitting rock bottom with her drinking, Linda has gone missing.

Desperate to rescue the day, especially with eldest son Lee Carter with them, Mick Carter tries to gloss over the family’s concerns for her whereabouts. But as the time ticks by and Linda still hasn’t reappeared, Mick cracks under the strain and has another panic attack.

Kat Moon is determined to rescue Christmas for the stressed out Slater family now their home is on the line. When she hears Jean Slater leaving a message for Daniel Cook, she vows to to find them somewhere to go for Christmas lunch. A

fter confessing to Kathy Beale that the Slaters have had to cancel Christmas, a kindly Kathy invites them to the Beales’. While Kat’s explaining their situation to Kathy, Kheerat Panesar overhears and he’s surprised to discover the Slater troubles.

He confronts his brothers and is shocked when they confess what they’ve done. When the Slaters get back home they find the Panesars waiting for them. As things start to get out of hand, the Slaters are left stunned by the Panesars news…

Also, Patrick Trueman has a surprise dinner guest, while Denise Fox confronts Sheree Trueman about her mystery caller Issac.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Boxing Day at 9pm.