EastEnders spoilers: Rainie Branning makes a desperate confession!

Rainie Branning faces some difficult memories, Jay Mitchell pops the question and Chantelle Atkins receives a disappointing blow.

Rainie Branning is forced to confront her difficult past in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rainie Branning really does seem to have got her life back on track since her last prison stint. With boyfriend Stuart Highway there to support her and now that she and Stuart are both working for Coker and Mitchell funeral parlour things seem to be going well.

But Rainie is horrified when she walks into the funeral parlour to find Stuart with a customer, who she recognises as a client from her days as a prostitute. Stuart reassures Rainie when he sees that she’s upset and he takes her for dinner in Walford East.

Mick Carter and Linda Carter turn up at the restaurant and an already edgy Rainie is wound up by a few things that Linda says. As the women throw a few barbed comments at each other, some things really shake with Rainie after the day’s earlier nasty surprise. Realising she needs to talk things through, she opens up to Stuart about her troubled past.

Jay Mitchell is feeling nervous ahead of proposing to girlfriend Lola Pearce. Now that her young daughter Lexi Pearce knows what Jay is planning, she helps him practice his proposal. Lola walks in on the pair and they quickly cover up what they’re up to. At lunchtime, Lola is stunned when she returns home to find a surprise romantic spread, as Jay asks her to marry him. Will she say ‘yes’?

Chantelle Atkins tentatively tells husband Gray Atkins that she’ll be ready to return to work very soon. Gray reassures her that he’ll soon be earning again, as he’s going to represent Whitney Dean in her trial for killing Leo King in a bid to get reinstated at his firm. Kheerat Panesar has offered Chantelle the chance to work for their family business but she turns down his job offer. She’s is left disappointed, however, when Denise Fox tells her that she doesn’t need her full time at the salon any more.

Also, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is feeling left out as hubby Keegan Butcher-Baker is distracted over his business plan with Iqra Ahmed.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm