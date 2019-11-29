EastEnders spoilers: Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler get intimate!

Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler do some bonding, Chantelle Atkins kicks Mick Baker into touch and Sheree Trueman has a cunning plan.

Ruby Allen gets close to Martin Fowler in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). After Ruby’s talked into helping Ian Beale with his campaign to be councillor, Ian also gets Martin involved. Things take a tricky turn, however, when the ever-insensitive Ian brings up Martin’s absent wife Stacey Fowler.

It tips an already tense Martin over the edge and he loses it with Ian. Later, Martin gets involved in a drama in The Queen Vic while Mick and Linda Carter are having a drink with Ruby and her other half Max Branning. Martin makes a swift exit from the pub and Ruby runs after him. Concerned for her friend, Ruby suggests that Martin crash over at her flat. An emotional Martin thanks Ruby for being so kind and he leans in for a kiss! Will Ruby respond?

Chantelle Atkins is unimpressed with her dad Mitch Baker’s chaotic approach to parenting. When he doesn’t come back from a date to look after his young daughter Bailey Baker, Chantelle tells him he needs to sort out his priorities.

Vowing to make things up to Bailey, Mitch plans a surprise. When he and Chantelle find Chantelle’s hubby Gray Atkins comforting a grieving Bailey about her late mum Dinah, they are touched. Mitch and Bailey do some stargazing and, impressed by Gray’s efforts, Chantelle passionately kisses her husband. Are the couple back on track?

Kat Moon’s Wife Swap competition partner Patrick Trueman is trickier to live with then she expected! Meanwhile, Patrick’s wife Sheree Trueman is with Kat’s man Kush Kazemi and she confesses that she is finding it impossible to bond with Patrick’s daughter figure Denise Fox. Kush gives Sheree some ideas on how to handle his ex Denise and she comes up with a plan.

Also, Mick Carter realises that wife Linda Carter’s drinking is getting out of control.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at time of 8.00 pm