EastEnders spoilers: Neighbours at war… it’s Ruby Allen vs the Slaters!

EatEnders spoilers - Ruby has had enough of the troublesome Slaters on EastEnders. But WHO will she join forces with to send the family packing from Walford?

Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) is still furious after the discovery her employee, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) stole cash from the till at her nightclub, E20 on EastEnders (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri on BBC One, check out our TV Guide for the latest listings).

But cash-strapped Kush denies the crime, leaving Ruby to settle the score with Kush’s lady, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and the rest of the Slater family.

Kat and her relatives, Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Jean (Gillian Wright) reel from Ruby’s accusations about Kush. But Kat stands by her man and refuses to believe Kush has a gambling addiction.

However, when it looks like Ruby isn’t going to get the stolen money back, she decides to take drastic action…

But WHO does Ruby decide to team-up with on a plan to drive the Slaters out of Walford?

Meanwhile, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) continues to push his family away as he struggles to deal with his SHOCK childhood abuse secret.

He snaps back at his mum, Shirley (Linda Henry) when she tries to talk to him at the Vic, and accuses her of never being there for him when he was younger.

Although it is the truth, Shirley yells at Mick not to play the victim.

If only Shirley knew…

Elsewhere in Albert Square, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is unsure what to do with the car she has just been given as a present.

But WHO offers to buy the vehicle from her for £3,000?

And Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) is excited to be back in the dating game and arranges a second date with Paul.

But little does Honey know that Paul has sinister intentions and spikes her drink…

