EastEnders spoilers: Ruby Fowler loses her baby?

EastEnders spoilers - Ruby Fowler fears for her unborn baby, Dotty Cotton has a proposition for Tiffany Butcher-Baker, and Isaac Baptiste has a secret...

Ruby Fowler panics when she starts bleeding in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Fowler is happy when husband Martin Fowler reveals he’s booked them an Easter trip to get some R and R. After Ruby suggests that they take the kids with them, Stacey Slater is left fuming that Ruby is trying to muscle in on her kids.

As Stacey moans to Kush Kazemi about it, Ruby overhears and they arrange to talk things through properly later. In the Vic, they get together to talk about the holiday but when Greece is mentioned an excited Lily pricks up her ears.

Stacey is fuming, feeling that they’re manipulating the kids into wanting to go on holiday with them. As things turn nasty, an upset Ruby heads to the bathroom.

Suddenly, Ruby hurriedly leaves the pub, making a panicky phone call to the hospital. When she gets through she reveals that she’s pregnant and she’s bleeding.

Keegan Butcher-Baker has a discussion with wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker about their continuing money problems. He brings up the fact that they’ve spent their rent money on a big night out! Tiff encourages Keegan not to panic, saying she can sort it out with her uncle Jack Branning.

Tiffany brings up the subject of being too skint to cover her rent to Dotty Cotton, who is all ears. She tells Tiff that if she dishes the dirt on Ruby Fowler then she’ll help her find a way to make some cash.

Isaac Baptiste is miserable when Lola Pearce doesn’t return his calls, as he thought their date went well. Realising something suspicious is going on, his dad Patrick Trueman lets slip that mum Sheree Trueman may well have done some meddling.

Confronting his mum, Isaac insists that he knows she’s trying to help but he’s ready to tell everyone ‘the truth’. Sheree thinks it’s a bad idea, encouraging him to keep his secret to himself. What is Isaac hiding?

Also, Kat Slater sulks about Phil Mitchell but has a plan to sort things out.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.35 pm.