EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Beale back with hubby Phil?

Sharon Beale confesses her feelings to Phil Mitchell in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell sends ex Sharon Beale a text after having an altercation with Suki Panesar. Her hopes that they could make a go of things again are stoked when Phil asks to meet up with her.

Matters aren’t helped by Jean Slater, who encourages Sharon to try again with Phil. But when Sharon confesses to Phil that she still loves him and wants to be with him, Phil is shocked. Sharon is devastated when Phil says that they are over for good…

Meanwhile, Jean, not knowing about Kat Slater’s recent hookups with Phil, merrily tells her that Phil has asked Sharon on a date. Determined not to admit her feelings to herself, Kat hides her frustration.

When Kat later sees Phil she’s surprised after he reveals that he’ll never get back with Sharon. Phil’s son Ben Mitchell turns up and Kat makes a swift exit. Unfortunately, she’s in time to hear Ben making a snide remark about her and is left gutted when Phil doesn’t defend her.

Ruby Fowler is on pins that husband Martin Fowler will find out that she lied about when she fell pregnant. When he wants to know when their 12 week scan is booked in for, she books a private appointment.

At the hospital, Ruby learns that’ in fact, she’s seven weeks pregnant. The reality of her impending motherhood finally sinks in.

Suki Panesar finds out from Bobby Beale that daughter Ash Panesar was suspended from the hospital. She’s horrified that her daughter could be so stupid.

Meanwhile, Suki is equally disapproving of son Kheerat Panesar, as he’s been avoiding her. She reminds him to never go behind her back again and mess with the Mitchells.

How long can Kheerat deal with his mum’s controlling ways?

