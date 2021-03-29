EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Beale is confronted by her brother!

Sharon Beale is stunned when Zack Hudson arrives in the Square, Ruby Fowler gets her medical results and Lola is troubled about her new relationship

Sharon Beale is stunned by a surprise visitor in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Beale is horrified to see Jean Slater still in the driving seat of the delivery van and she manages to talk her down. Sharon is due to meet Kheerat for a drink but he’s left sitting on his own like a lemon!

Sharon wants to know why Jean flipped out and she opens up about her fears for her family. Sympathising with Jean, Sharon talks about her newfound brother Zack Hudson, giving Jean an idea…

Finally arriving at the Vic, Sharon is frustrated to realise that she’s missed her ‘date’ with Kheerat. Jean still wants to talk to Sharon and tells her to cherish her family.

When a faltering Jean reveals that she might have overstepped the mark, Sharon is worried about what Jean has done. Outside the Vic, Sharon is stunned to see Zack stepping out of a car!

Ruby Fowler is still at odds with hubby Martin Fowler’s stepdaughter Lily Fowler after Lily maliciously destroyed a family heirloom. Martin is despairing as the pair have a huge row.

But Ruby doesn’t just have Lily on her mind, as she reveals to Martin that she’s had the results of her MRI scan. Will it be bad news?

Later, Kush Kazemi sees Martin and Ruby arguing and it leaves him concerned. He admits to Whitney Dean that he’s worried about leaving his son Arthur Fowler in Martin and Ruby’s care if he has to go to prison.

Meanwhile, Lily seems to be genuinely sorry for ruining Ruby’s mum’s wedding dress and she offers a sincere apology. But it’s clear that Lily’s vendetta against Ruby is not over yet…

Isaac Baptiste is frustrated that his mum Sheree Trueman hasn’t listened to a word he said about stepping back when she refuses to let husband Patrick Trueman take part in a drugs trial.

Isaac’s girlfriend Lola Pearce has a heart-to-heart with Peter Beale and tells him that her new boyfriend has schizophrenia. Peter wonders if Isaac is just bringing too much baggage with him into their relationship. Will Lola have second thoughts about her new squeeze?

Bailey Baker confesses to her family that she won the science competition but she didn’t tell anyone as the science camp she can go to is more than the Taylor family can afford.

Meanwhile, Bernie Taylor sees a cute girl handing out missing dog flyers. Realising Bernie likes her, she encourages her to introduce herself.

After saying hello to the girl, Molly, Bernie feels flustered. But things get awkward when she realises that Molly’s missing dog is the ‘stray’ that they rescued, Banjo!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm