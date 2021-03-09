EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Beale takes shocking revenge!

Sharon Beale has the last laugh at her dad’s funeral, Suki Panesar has a warning for Ash Panesar and Bailey Baker makes a new connection...

Sharon Beale takes action at Gavin’s funeral and meets a mystery man in a double episode of EastEnders on Tuesday (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Beale is in shock after Kathy Beale’s revelation that Sharon’s biological father Gavin Sullivan has died.

She wants to know some more details about his death from Kathy, who also reveals there’s a memorial service this afternoon.

When Kathy lets slip that she’s thinking of going. Sharon is stunned. After all the horrible things he did she tells Kathy he can rot in hell for all she cares.

But she’s given food for thought when Callum Highway makes some comments about his own dad and she decides to go with Kathy after all.

At the wake, Kathy has something on her mind… Her son Ian Beale and his departure from Walford. Kathy wants Sharon to tell her the truth about what happened between them.

The tense conversation is interrupted when a man, Zack, stands up and makes a scathing toast to Gavin, leaving everyone shocked by his words.

As Zack makes a hasty exit, Sharon reveals to Kathy that she’s stolen Gavin’s urn and she throws his ashes into a bin. When they find Zack hiding out in their car, Kathy questions him, wanting to know what he was to Gavin.

Zack is evasive and as soon as he sees the coast is clear from irate mourners he does a runner. Is there something more to Zack than Sharon and Kathy know?

Suki Panesar is raging at daughter Ash Panesar for what happened at the hospital after finding out that she got suspended from her job.

She confronts her daughter about her relationship with Peter Beale and accuses her of throwing away her career for a man. Ash and Peter, however, are confident that everything will be sorted out at Ash’s hearing. Are they right to be so sure?

Bailey Baker reminisces with Bernie Taylor about the sad loss of the family dog, Bronson. As Bailey chats to dad Mitch Baker a stray dog steals Bailey’s hotdog!

Sure that the intervention of the stray dog is some kind of sign, she begs her dad to let them take him in. When Mitch tells Karen Taylor that Bailey wants the dog, she makes it clear that much as she’d love to, there’s no way they can afford to have another dog.

When Mitch explains to Rainie Highway how heartbroken Bailey is over losing Bronson, Rainie vows to help find the stray dog for her. She enlists hubby Stuart Highway’s help to find it.

Mitch and Stuart soon manage to capture the dog, after a few escapades! Will Karen relent and let the family keep it?

Also, Kim Fox is determined to throw a leaving do for Sharon Beale, sponsored by her Foxcatcher dating agency of course!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm