Sharon Beale looks to Kheerat Panesar for some support, Lily Slater is up to no good and things gets awkward between Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell!

Sharon Beale makes a new friend in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Mitchell is confident about taking on a new fitness business and she heads to the gym with the estate agent to do a deal. Kheerat Panesar is looking on and when Ben Mitchell realises what Sharon is up to, he’s determined to scupper her plans.

Sharon starts to put things into place for her new business idea, talking to personal trainer Peter Beale about working with her .

But they’re interrupted by a call from the estate agent that leaves her deflated when she’s told there’s been another offer on the gym. Little does Sharon know that Ben Mitchell put in the offer!

Sharon bemoans her troubles to Kheerat Panesar. Will he be able to do anything to help her?

Jean Slater has been left to look after daughter Stacey Slater’s kids now that she’s gone. She’s completely rushed off her feet and her granddaughter Lily Slater spies an opportunity to do some scheming.

Turning on a sweet face, Lily pretends to plan an afternoon tea party. She sends Jean out to get some things for the party and while Jean is gone, she packs a suitcase.

What is Lily up to?

Meanwhile, Lexi Pearce is forging ahead with the wedding planning for Callum Highway and dad Ben Mitchell. She tells Callum that he needs to sort out a table plan. They pair sit down to talk through it but they’re struggling on where to sit father of the groom Phil Mitchell.

Lexi suggests that Phil could sit by his ex Sharon Beale but Ben mysteriously says that he doesn’t think Sharon will be in Walford for much longer.

Later, Callum decides its best to ask Phil his plans and he confronts him, asking if he’ll be bringing a plus one to the wedding. Phil’s hook up Kat Slater overhears them talking and things get awkward!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.