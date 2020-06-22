EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell and Ian Beale return to the Square!

EastEnders icons Sharon Mitchell and Ian Beale, actors Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt, drop into Albert Square for more Secrets gossip

Sharon Mitchell and Ian Beale – aka actors Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt – head to the EastEnders set to chat to Stacey Dooley in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As two of the longest serving members of the EastEnders’ cast, Letitia Dean and Adam Woodyatt have seen it all – and they’re more than happy to share their behind-the-scenes stories with the fans!

Stacey Dooley encourages the pair to talk about what it was like to join the show as teens. Back in the day, Sharon Mitchell was a Watts and the bubble-permed daughter of Queen Vic landlords Den and Angie, while a fresh-faced Ian Beale lived with his market stallholder parents Kathy and Pete Beale.

Adam and Letitia tell tales of their early days on set – including being sent home for giggling – and the couple relive their attempt at ‘80s pop fame. Also, Adam looks at a scene that turned him into an internet meme and Letitia explains why a nailed down coffin gave her a shock!

Super fan Stacey discovers which cast member is most like their character in real life. Plus Adam treats Stacey to a tour of the Square’s famous ‘caff’, revealing which actor broke the café till…

Taking fans right up to the present, Letitia discusses her take on the recent juicy Sheanu love triangle plot. She and Adam tease what’s in store for their characters when the show returns.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.