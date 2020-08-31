EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell hit by Dotty bombshell!

EastEnders returns and Sharon Mitchell learns devastating news, Chantelle Atkins is desperate to flee the Square and Ben Mitchell brings trouble for Callum.

EastEnders is back with an explosive start as Dotty Cotton makes a confession to Sharon Mitchell in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Albert Square residents return to our screens after an eleven-week break and Ian Beale is getting back on track as the new owner of the pub.

The Queen Vic bust is back in its rightful place and the police investigation into the boat disaster has wrapped up.

But things take a bad turn when Sharon Mitchell sees the bust in the pub as memories of the terrible boat crash come flooding back to her.

An upset Sharon asks Ian if any of her dead son Denny Mitchell’s stuff was rescued along with the retrieved bust, leaving Ian shaken.

Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton has her court hearing after being busted following a tip off from Ian.

He agrees to drop the charges if she continues to keep the deadly secret about Denny.

But with Ian winding up Dotty big time she finally snaps and reveals the bombshell secret to Sharon that Ian was responsible for Denny’s death…

Chantelle Atkins finds some steely resolve, having suffered during lockdown trapped inside with her abusive hubby Gray Atkins. She contacts a rival law firm to ask about a divorce lawyer and is shocked to realise how much it will cost.

Gray, meanwhile, is determined to keep a close eye on his wife now that everyone is out and about and he installs a tracking app on her phone and takes her credit card. Knowing she needs to raise some cash if she’s going to escape, Chantelle asks to borrow money from Kheerat Panesar, not realising that he has his own financial struggles.

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar reveals to the family that Gray Atkins reported them to Trading Standards when an officer turns up to check on Kheerat’s affairs. Suki says that Kheerat should fire Chantelle and get the Atkins out of their hair.

Ben Mitchell is all set for his appointment to have his cochlear implant switched on. Boyfriend Callum Highway is determined to be there for the momentous moment.

But at the police station Callum is giving the task of trawling through CCTV for the recent warehouse job and he is horrified to see Ben on there in the shadows.

With Callum’s new boss determined to link Danny Hardcastle to the crime, will Callum manage to keep Ben’s involvement a secret?

Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler have been loving lockdown, having been holed up in Ruby’s flat. Now that they are out and about they’ve decided to make their relationship official.

Kat Slater is less than impressed and annoys Ruby with her snarky comments. Later, Ruby is shocked to find out that someone has stolen her identity and has been making big purchases from her accounts.

Elsewhere in the Square, Linda Carter is getting used to her new life since quitting the pub and she’s working in the launderette. Her hubby Mick Carter, however, is struggling to find a job.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.