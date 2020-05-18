EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell is back and she wants Phil!

Sharon Mitchell returns to Albert Square with a plan, Keegan Butcher-Baker just can’t catch a break and Mo Harris learns some news about Jean Slater.

Sharon Mitchell is back in Walford and planning her future in Bank Holiday Monday’s episode of EastEnders (at the later time of 8.40 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Mitchell returns to the Square after taking a break from her recent troubles. Her ex, Phil Mitchell is taken aback to see her as he had no idea she was coming home. The pair have a catch up but Ben Mitchell interrupts their cosy chat to talk shop with his dad.

Trying to get her life back on track, Sharon visits best mate Linda Carter. She tells a sympathetic Linda that she wants to give things another go with Phil now that the sale of the Queen Vic is going ahead. Sharon meets Phil for a drink to discuss their relationship but thing take a tricky turn when Karen Taylor turns up with Billy Mitchell. Suddenly reminded of the baby she gave up to Karen, an upset Sharon flees to the Vic flat to help Linda get ready for the move. When they find some of her late son Dennis Rickman’s belongings, Sharon’s heart breaks. Will she change her mind about giving up baby Kayden and her second chance to be a mum?

Keegan Butcher-Baker and wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker get things back on track after their recent troubles. Tiff gives her hubby the trainers of his late friend Shakil Kazemi and he is touched. Keegan’s day takes a bad turn yet again, however, when a customer at the food truck assumes he’s a drug dealer. A fuming Tiffany wades straight in to defend her husband and Keegan feels humiliated. Later, the tricky customer comes back and destroys the food van in revenge.

Kush Kazemi feels like he’s imposing on Denise Fox after being barred from the house by Jean Slater. Determined to get through to her, he turns to her landlords, the Panesar brothers, to help him get in. Jean is furious when Kush and the Panesars waltz in and tells them to get lost. Mo Harris, however, makes a worrying discovery about Jean. What is wrong?

Also, Max Branning is feeling pushed aside by Ruby Allen. Meanwhile, Tina Carter is gutted when the Carters sell her stuff!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.