EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell makes a HEARTBREAKING decision

Sharon struggles to have hope for the future, Keegan Baker rails at Mitch Baker and the world, and Ben Mitchell makes a frustrating discovery (please note episode now on at 8pm)

Sharon Mitchell hits rock bottom in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Karen Taylor is delighted when Sharon Mitchell hands over little Kayden, asking her to babysit. Karen feels for Sharon, knowing how much the grieving mum is struggling to cope after losing her teen son Dennis Rickman in the boat disaster.

Now that Dennis’s body has been released, Sharon has to arrange the funeral. Discussing it with Karen, she soon breaks down. After visiting Dennis body, Sharon is in absolute pieces, making a difficult decision that will have far reaching consequences…

Mitch Baker is cheered when his son Keegan Butcher-Baker apologises for going off at him yesterday. But it’s not long before Keegan’s anger boils over yet again and he launches into another tirade, insisting that Mitch get real with Bailey over the challenges she may face as she grows up. Rattled by Keegan’s words, Mitch heads to the Queen Vic and Mick Carter is concerned about his friend’s bad mood.

Ben Mitchell’s attempts to keep his hearing loss from gangster Danny Hardcastle are a struggle, especially when his mum Kathy Beale intervenes. After Danny issues Ben with an ultimatum, Ben’s boyfriend Callum Highway is concerned. Callum takes Ben to his ear appointment and Ben’s shocked to discover that they won’t be able to go ahead with the cochlear implant for another few weeks.

Ben explains to Callum that the operation isn’t without it’s own risks. Not wanting Ben to take on any more stress, Callum advices him to steer clear of Danny, but Ben storms off.

Also, Whitney Dean makes a horrifying discovery. Meanwhile, Jack Branning is unimpressed to find out that Isaac Baptiste has got a job at Walford Primary.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm