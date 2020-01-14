EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell takes REVENGE on the Mitchells?

Sharon Mitchell it out to get justice, Linda Carter makes a scene, and Sheree Trueman braces herself to tell to the truth

Sharon Mitchell has the upper hand over the Mitchell family in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Still reeling after Linda Carter’s revelation about how Ben Mitchell plotted with Phil Mitchell to have Keanu Taylor killed, Sharon Mitchell realises that she suddenly holds all the cards. After Phil Mitchell kicked her out of the family home at Christmas for cheating on him with Keanu Taylor, she was totally at Phil’s mercy.

Now she knows about Ben and Phil’s plan, along with the revelation that Martin Fowler helped Keanu fake his death rather than going through with killing him. The Mitchells are thrown into panic after all the revelations come to light, fearing what Sharon will do. How far will Sharon go to take revenge on Phil for his actions?

Linda Carter should have had a wake up call after the social were called about her son Ollie Carter. But instead of getting her life back together, she continues on her downward spiral. Ian Beale is holding a victory party for his win at the local election and an already drunk Linda turns up and causes a scene. Everyone is shocked by Linda’s behaviour and a worried Mick Carter tries to get Linda to come home. But is she too out of control to listen?

Sheree Trueman is desperate to make things up to husband Patrick Trueman after her shock departure at Christmas. Lola Pearce sees Sheree’s pain and gently encourages her to make amends with him. Sheree plucks up the courage to talk to her hubby, knowing she has to tell him the truth about what went on. Patrick is stunned when Sheree hits him with a bombshell…

Also, Kat Moon opens up to boyfriend Kush Kazemi about her past and is reassured by his support.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8 pm.