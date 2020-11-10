EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts has a warning for Max!

EastEnders spoilers - Sharon Watts doesn’t want Max Branning messing with Linda Carter, Kat and the Mitchells attempt their heist and Tina is desperate for a home.

Sharon Watts threatens Max Branning in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Max Branning has a meeting with Linda Carter about her business idea. Seizing an opportunity, Max talks to Bobby Beale about the Lucy Beale grant and convinces him to expand the age restriction. Linda is chuffed and a suspicious Sharon Watts watches Max and Linda from across the bar in the Queen Vic. When Max comes up to the bar she warns him to leave her friend alone…

Ben and Phil, Mitchell and Kush Kazemi head to the classic car firm to carry out the robbery. Meanwhile, Kat Slater and Shirley Carter are lookouts and read to divert any unwanted attention. The job gets underway but will they be able to pull it off without getting caught out?

Tina Carter is feeling miserable as it looks like she’s homeless yet again after crashing at Ash Panesar and Iqra Ahmed’s place didn’t work out. Approaching Kathy Beale, Tina asks if she can let her stay with her. She’s left disappointed when Kathy says she’s got too many issues with her son Ian Beale at the moment.

Also, Suki Panesar spots Ian Beale stressing about cash and has a proposition for him…

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.30 pm