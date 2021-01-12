Trending:

EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts puts her final POISONOUS plan in place

EastEnders spoilers - a vengeful Sharon Watts prepares a poisonous last dinner for Ian. Elsewhere, Jay Mitchell apologises to Honey for his actions...

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) braces herself to go ahead with the murder plan in tonight’s EastEnders on at 7.35pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After a pep talk earlier in the week from her accomplice Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Sharon is determined to go through with their plan to poison Ian once and for all.

Week 3 EastEnders Thurs 6207 Sharon Watts and Ian Beale

Sharon tells Ian she’s got a special treat for him

Sharon sweet-talks Ian and tells him she is making a special dinner for the two of them. Ian initially seems wary until Sharon tells him they should finally consummate their marriage. Phil arrives at The Vic  to bolster Sharon’s resolve to go through with the plan and assures Sharon that he will be there for her once the deed is done.

Week 3 EastEnders Thurs 6207 Sharon Watts and Ian Beale

Sharon contemplates the enormity and the consequences of what she’s about to do

As Sharon gets ready, it’s clear she is wavering but a look through her son Denny’s possessions spurs her on. Later, Sharon calls Ian for his ‘special dinner’.

Week 3 EastEnders 6205 Billy Mitchell and Honey

Honey overheard Jay dismissing any feelings he had for her

Elsewhere, Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) takes the opportunity to apologise to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) for the hurtful things he said to his father Billy (Perry Fenwick) about their kiss and he reassures her that, contrary to what she overheard him say, it really did mean something.

Week 3 Eastenders Monday 6205 Jay Mitchell and Honey

Jay didn’t want to hurt his dad, Billy

Will Jay and Honey give into temptation again?

Meanwhile Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) is disgusted by her girlfriend, Ash’s (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) betrayal and ends their relationship.

Week 3 EastEnders Thursday 6207 Suki and Ash

End of the road for Iqra Ahmed and Ash Panesar?

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) convinces Ash to stay with the family and with nowhere else to go, Ash is forced to return.

Week 3 EastEnders Thursday 6207 Suki and Ash

Iqra Ahmed  ends things with Ash (below)

Week 3 EastEnders Thursday 6207 Suki and Ash

Later, as Ash tries her hardest not to bite at her mother’s poisonous comments, Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) arrives to take her out to cheer her up but when Ash is out of earshot, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) takes the moment to tease Peter.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8.35pm

