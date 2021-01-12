EastEnders spoilers - a vengeful Sharon Watts prepares a poisonous last dinner for Ian. Elsewhere, Jay Mitchell apologises to Honey for his actions...

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) braces herself to go ahead with the murder plan in tonight’s EastEnders on at 7.35pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After a pep talk earlier in the week from her accomplice Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Sharon is determined to go through with their plan to poison Ian once and for all.

Sharon sweet-talks Ian and tells him she is making a special dinner for the two of them. Ian initially seems wary until Sharon tells him they should finally consummate their marriage. Phil arrives at The Vic to bolster Sharon’s resolve to go through with the plan and assures Sharon that he will be there for her once the deed is done.

As Sharon gets ready, it’s clear she is wavering but a look through her son Denny’s possessions spurs her on. Later, Sharon calls Ian for his ‘special dinner’.

Elsewhere, Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) takes the opportunity to apologise to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) for the hurtful things he said to his father Billy (Perry Fenwick) about their kiss and he reassures her that, contrary to what she overheard him say, it really did mean something.

Will Jay and Honey give into temptation again?

Meanwhile Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) is disgusted by her girlfriend, Ash’s (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) betrayal and ends their relationship.

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) convinces Ash to stay with the family and with nowhere else to go, Ash is forced to return.

Later, as Ash tries her hardest not to bite at her mother’s poisonous comments, Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) arrives to take her out to cheer her up but when Ash is out of earshot, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) takes the moment to tease Peter.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8.35pm