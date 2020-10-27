EastEnders spoilers: Shirley Carter learns Mick’s shocking secret!

EastEnders spoilers - Shirley Carter is stunned by Mick's confession, while Rainie Highway and Stuart Highway’s relationship is in the balance

Shirley Carter is knocked for six by son Mick Carter in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shirley Carter is still in a standoff with son Mick Carter following her demand that she tells him what’s wrong. He’s been dealing with the shock news that Frankie Lewis is his daughter all on his own. Having buried the trauma of being abused by his carer, Frankie’s mum Katy Lewis, who groomed him into a sick ‘relationship’ with her, he finds it difficult to relive the past.

Shirley, of course, is unwilling to let it go, she eventually gets the truth out of him. Mick breaks down as he’s forced to delve into his difficult childhood. The revelation revisits the mother and son’s troubled past, as a teenage Shirley was forced to give Mick up. Her mother Sylvie Carter raised Mick as her own and the secret was kept for years.

Meanwhile, after Rainie Highway’s accident, she and husband Stuart Highway are forced to look at their history. As they discuss their transgressions it leaves lasting effects on their marriage. Will they be able to move on and face the future together or will it drive them apart?

