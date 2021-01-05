EastEnders spoilers: Shirley uncovers the dark truth about Katy

EastEnders spoilers - Shirley is shocked to overhear Mick accuse Katy of abusing him, Jean struggles with her cancer fears and Dotty throws a party.

Shirley is horrified when she discovers Katy groomed Mick when he was a child in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.05pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Shirley has been trying to work out what’s going on in Mick’s mind for months… and now she is about to be faced with the horrifying truth.

Frankie tells her mum that she deserves everything she has got coming to her… and it’s not long before the police come knocking on Katy’s door.

But Katy manages to escape and sneaks to Albert Square where she confronts Mick (Danny Dyer), accusing him of calling the police.

Mick’s adamant that it wasn’t him, adding that he doesn’t think Frankie would have called them either.

But if it wasn’t them, who was it?

Things get heated and Mick asks Katy to leave.

But, not giving up, Katy follows him into the flat where Mick tells her some home truths.

However, what they don’t realise is Shirley’s standing behind them, and she’s heard everything.

There is more trouble for the Carters when they worry Tina won’t show up to her court hearing for the attack on Ian.

Trying to cover his killer tracks, Gray puts on a front and tells them that Tina might surprise them by turning up at the last minute.

Later he sends a message from Tina’s phone, but what does it say?

Elsewhere, Jean goes for her appointment about the lump she found, but before the doctor can take her for a biopsy, Jean’s vanished.

Also, Dotty organises a party, but Ash isn’t keen until she hears Peter will also be there.

EastEnders continues Tuesday 12th at 7.30pm on BBC One.