EastEnders spoilers: Someone wants Lucas dead – but who?

EastEnders spoilers - Denise tries to work out who it is that had Lucas beaten up, while Gray's struggling to cope, and soon Bernie puts herself in his line of fire.

Denise plays detective in Friday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There is trouble for Denise as she tries to work out who it was that attacked Lucas and left him for dead over Christmas.

Patrick assures her that he didn’t want Lucas to get hurt and that he was only trying to protect her.

With Patrick out of the frame, Denise turns her attentions to Phil.

But Phil is equally as confused by Denise’s accusations, telling her that he only went to see her ex to warn him away from Walford, promising that he didn’t lay a finger on him.

But if Phil didn’t order someone to attack Lucas, who did?

With Jack by her side, Denise faces her fears later and meets with Lucas and Chelsea, warning them that someone else is after Lucas.

Realising that his life is in danger, Lucas agrees to protect Chelsea by leaving Walford, but is this really the last we have seen of Denise’s dangerous ex?

Meanwhile, Gray’s getting annoyed with Karen always looking after his kids, but will she agree for them to move back in with him?

However, soon his worries get worse when he hears Bernie is looking for a new job and that she is applying for a position at the call centre with Kheerat.

Could Bernie be inadvertently putting herself in danger with Gray if she starts working with his arch enemy?

EastEnders continues Monday 18th January on BBC One.