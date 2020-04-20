EastEnders spoilers: Sonia Fowler makes an alarming discovery!

Sonia Fowler finds a clue to Whitney Dean’s disappearance, Patrick Trueman makes a big slip up and Lola Pearce reveals a bombshell

Sonia Fowler is stunned when she finds a shock letter from Whitney Dean In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sonia Fowler is concerned when Whitney Dean is nowhere to be found. The situation seems to become clear when she finds a letter, however. After reading the note, Sonia is sure that Whitney must have fled the Square to avoid prison.

But is that really what’s going on? When Gray Atkins finds out that Whitney is missing, he is alarmed. Things get complicated when Gray’s boss Laura turns up to talk to Whitney. Not wanting to reveal her disappearance, everyone is forced to cover. Will Laura get suspicious?

Sheree Trueman is delighted on her birthday when hubby Patrick Trueman surprises her with a trip to Trinidad. When she receives her son Isaac Baptiste’s gift, however, she is left uncomfortable, as it’s a family photo… Patrick later chats with Isaac and is pleased when they start to bond. But when Patrick hints at the truth, Isaac is left suspicious.

Lola Pearce is there for Callum Highway as he nervously waits for the results of his police assessment. Callum is stunned when Lola makes a confession, dropping the bombshell that she cheated on Jay Mitchell with Peter Beale!

Also, Linda Carter is uncomfortable when she sees Phil Mitchell at her alcoholic support group. Meanwhile, a flirty Dotty Cotton invites Peter Beale to a club night at Ruby’s leaving poor smitten Bobby Beale miserable he’s too young to go.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.