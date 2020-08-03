EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Dooley serves up the goss with the Butcher-Baker-Taylors!

Tiffany Butcher-Baker, Keegan Butcher-Baker and Karen Taylor, aka actors Maisie Smith, Zack Morris and Lorraine Stanley talk to Stacey Dooley in Secrets…

There’s a Butcher-Baker-Taylor trio for Stacey Dooley in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) as she chats to actors Maisie Smith, Zack Morris, and Lorraine Stanley.

Stacey heads to Walford East for some more behind-the scenes gossip with Maisie, Zack and Lorraine, better known as the Square’s Tiffany Butcher-Baker, Keegan Butcher-Baker and Karen Taylor.

Maisie is an Albert Square veteran, having first joined the show age six as Bianca Butcher’s young daughter ‘Little Tiff’. The flame-haired actress reveals what it was like growing up on the soap, although she took a four-year break in her early teens, returning full time in 2018.

We also get to hear from Maisie’s on-screen hubby Zack Morris. He talks to Stacey about being brought into the show for a guest role as teen tearaway Keegan and ending up with his own family, the Taylors! Zack also lets us in on a little known fact about his tap-dancing past…

Meanwhile, Lorraine discusses why fans recognised her when she first joined the show as single mum Karen. She had already made her way to Albert Square in two other incarnations – as brassy landlady of the Rat and Ferret, Thelma Bragg, and as a young Mo Harris in EastEnders’s prequel ‘Pat and Mo’. Lorraine explains that she’s always loved EastEnders and still can’t believe she’s now part of Walford history.

Lorraine gives Stacey a tour around the famous launderette, once haunt of Albert Square legend Dot Branning, aka June Brown, and now in the capable hands of Karen. She shares the secret of the inner workings of the washing machines and reveals what it’s like to work with June.

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.