EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Dooley shares unseen footage from her series

In the last episode of Secrets From The Square, Stacey Dooley reveals extra clips from the unique show that aired during the soap's unprecedented break.

Stacey Dooley steps into the wonderful world of Walford for one last time with this special edition of the show, entitled EastEnders: Secrets From The Square – Unseen on Friday (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

For the first time in the soap’s history, EastEnders took a break from our screens while filming was suspended. Luckily superfan Stacey Dooley was on hand over the weeks to keep us entertained with gossip and chat from the Square’s biggest stars.

In this final show of the series, Stacey sorts through all the clips that were just too good to leave on the cutting room floor.

The fun-packed episode sees Kellie Bright talking about embarrassing herself during a scene with co-star Danny Dyer and Gillian Tayleforth revealing why she has ‘Jukebox Gilly’ written on her dressing room door!

We’ll also hear more from Scott Maslen, talking about why the cast call him the ‘Cockney Jim Carrey’. Meanwhile, there’s extra insight from on screen sisters Diane Parish and Tameka Empson as they talk difficult scenes and bad days at work.

We’ll get an additional peek at the iconic sets with unseen moments from Stacey’s backstage tours. Last but not least, with EastEnders due to return to our screens next week with a bang, we’ll get an exclusive tease of all the exciting action coming up in the Autumn. We can’t wait!

EastEnders returns on BBC1 with brand new episodes on Monday 7 September at 8 pm.