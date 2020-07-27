EastEnders spoilers: Stacey gets cosy with Max and Jack Branning

Oh brother! Max and Jack Branning, aka actors Jake Wood and Scott Maslen share some Walford tales in the latest episode of Secrets…

Jack Branning and brother Max Branning are in the spotlight, as Stacey Dooley talks to actors Scott Maslen and Jake Wood in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Monday (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The love lives of Albert Square’s Max Branning and Jack Branning could take up a series on their own, but actors Jake Wood and Scott Maslen do their best to fit the Branning brothers’ ups and downs into one episode.

Presenter Stacey Dooley chats to the lads on the Walford East set about the their time in the Square. As well as delving into the EastEnders archives, Scott shares how he had to be cloak and dagger when he was approached about joining the show.

It’s also a little known fact that Jake turned up in Walford 30 years ago… Stacey shocks Jake and Scott with a clip of the actor’s very first appearance on the soap!

We also find out Scott’s rather unfortunate encounter with a tuna baked potato, and the duo re-live the dramatic live 25th anniversary episode, the conclusion to the ‘Who Killed Archie Mitchell?’ storyline.

Stacey gets a backstage tour around Jack’s flat and goes all Homes Under The Hammer. She also treats Jake and Scott to some classic clips of Branning family dramas, from the best fights to the shock-fest that was Christmas 2007 when Max’s affair with Stacey Slater was revealed!

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.