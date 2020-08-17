EastEnders Spoilers: Stacey meets Shirley Carter and Tina Carter!

Stacey Dooley chats to Albert Square's Shirley Carter and Tina Carter, aka actresses Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White

Sister act Shirley Carter and Tina Carter, aka EastEnders stars Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White, get together with presenter Stacey Dooley in Secrets From The Square on Monday (8pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the first of two Secrets From The Square episodes this week, actresses Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White give a rare interview to Stacey Dooley.

The pair may be chalk and cheese as Shirley Carter and Tina Carter but they share a lot of sisterly love. Linda and Luisa reveal that they are just as close off screen, telling Stacey more about their friendship.

We’ll also get to hear some of their most revealing behind-the-scenes stories, including why a particularly emotional Shirley and Tina scene saw them cracking up with laughter as soon as the director called ‘cut’.

Linda shares how the fans react to seeing ‘Shirley Carter’ when she’s out and about. Meanwhile, ex-Holby and Bad Girls’ actress Luisa reveals a little known fact about her brush with pop stardom.

The stars take a look back at some of their biggest and best storylines from Shirley revealing she was Mick’s mum to Tina’s domestic abuse storyline. Linda also relives Shirley’s bond with the late great Heather Trott.

This episode’s tour of the set takes Stacey to the hallowed upstairs of the Queen Vic, scene of many a drama. As well as experiencing the view from the sofa, Stacey is let into the secret of Luisa’s backstage hideaway…

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Monday night Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders will return with brand new episodes later in the year.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.