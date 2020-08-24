EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater and Kat Slater return to the Square!

The much missed Stacey Slater and Kat Slater, aka actors Lacey Turner and Jessie Wallace, talk Slater family drama in the latest episode of Secrets…

There’s a family reunion for Stacey Slater (formerly Fowler) and Kat Slater as Stacey Dooley chats to actors Lacey Turner and Jessie Wallace in EastEnders: Secrets From The Square on Thursday (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

How much have we missed the Slaters? It’s been a long time since Stacey and Kat have been together on screen! Presenter Stacey Dooley reunites actors Lacey Turner and Jessie Wallace to talk all things Slater and tease what’s coming up for the pair when the soap returns.

The on screen cousins take a look back at some of the family’s most iconic storylines including Kat and her supposed ‘sister’ Zoe Slater’s famous ‘You’re not my muvva!’ scene, where Kat revealed that yes, she was! Jessie shares some secrets about the storyline that could have seen it played out in a very different way.

Meanwhile, Lacey talks about how the introduction of Stacey’s mum Jean Slater, played by Gillian Wright, introduced a whole new dimension to her character. She also reveals that her first day on set included a particularly tricky sandwich filling!

This episode’s behind-the-scenes tour takes the tardis-like Slater house and Lacey shows off Pat Butcher’s famous bar in all its glory!

While EastEnders takes a break, fans will get their Walford fix with this entertainment series replacing the regular episodes. EastEnders returns with brand new episodes on Monday 7 September.

EastEnders replacement programming continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8 pm.